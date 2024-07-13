England faces a unique opportunity to clinch their first ever Euro title. One of their iconic players, Jack Grealish, will be absent from the final between Spain and England.

The eccentric attacking midfielder from Manchester City was omitted from the squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 due to some injuries and consequently led to a notable drop in his performance, despite he once again secured the Premier League title and finished as runners-up in the FA Cup.

Coach Gareth Southgate faced significant criticism for his decision to sideline one of the squad’s most beloved players. “We simply feel that other players had a stronger season, especially in the last six months”, stated. The 28-year-old player hasn’t had one of his best personal seasons since joining the Cityzens, with just 3 goals and 1 assist throughout the campaign, failing to secure a regular spot in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

In his place, Southgate included players such as Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, and Kobbie Mainoo whom the coach believes have had a better and more consistent season leading up to the UEFA Euro 2024.

Jack Grealish of England looks dejected after their sides’ elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

Other notable absences for England in this final:

Marcus Rashford

Harry Maguire

Jadon Sancho

James Maddison

Raheem Sterling

Gareth Southgate trusts in the generational shift, and if England secures the historic title against Spain, it will confirm that his intuition to omit certain players was correct.