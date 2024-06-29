Jonathan Tah had an extraordinary season with Bayer Leverkusen and was shining for Germany in UEFA Euro 2024. Despite that, the defender won't be available against Denmark in the Round of 16.

Why is Jonathan Tah not playing for Germany against Denmark today in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Jonathan Tah and Germany are looking for redemption in UEFA Euro 2024. In the last two World Cups, the German squad couldn’t reach the knockout stages and, they haven’t won the European Cup since 1996 in England.

Now, the pressure is on for coach Julian Nagelsmann leading the host country. The famous Mannschaft clinched first place in Group A with victories over Scotland and Hungary. However, the 1-1 tie against Switzerland left many doubts.

During the Euros, a massive boost for Germany has been the return of Toni Kroos, who had a spectacular season with Real Madrid. Despite this, they’re in the toughest side of the bracket facing possible matchups against Spain, France with Kylian Mbappe or Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jonathan Tah will not play today for Germany against Denmark in the Round of 16 at the UEFA Euro 2024 because he is suspended. The star defender of Bayer Leverkusen accumulated two yellow cards in the group stage and automatically got the sanction.

Tah received those two yellow cards in the games against Scotland and Switzerland. The cards only disappear after the quarterfinals according to UEFA rules.

If Germany beat Denmark in the Round of 16, Jonathan Tah will be available to play in the quarterfinals against the winner of the match between Spain and Georgia.