Spain are gearing up for a pivotal clash against the host nation, Germany, for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal, and they’ll have to do it without one of their most iconic players in recent memory, Jordi Alba. The seasoned defender, who has been a stalwart for the Spanish national team, will be missing in action. Here you can find out why.

Jordi Alba has cemented his legacy as one of the most successful players in recent years. During his 11-season tenure with Barcelona, he played a pivotal role in securing numerous local and international titles for the Catalan team, becoming an indispensable part of their success.

On the international stage, Alba’s impact was equally significant. Although he missed Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, he was a key player in Spain’s triumphant 2012 European Championship campaign. Most recently, he added to his accolades by helping Spain clinch the 2022/2023 Nations League title, further solidifying his status as one of the best players in his position.

Jordi Alba out in the game against Germany

Despite stepping away from European soccer, Jordi Alba continues to shine at Inter Miami, where he reunites with his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi. Some might assume that playing in a less competitive league would exclude him from national team consideration.

However, Alba’s absence from Spain’s Euro 2024 squad has nothing to do with his current level of play or age. On September 1, 2023, he announced his retirement from international duty, marking the end of his illustrious run with the national team.