Spain will face Germany for the 2024 Euro quarterfinals. Fans in the USA and across the globe won't want to miss a second of this thrilling match. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live.

Spain vs Germany: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Spain and Germany are set to clash in the 2024 Euro quarterfinals, promising an epic showdown that fans won’t want to miss. Whether you’re watching from the USA or anywhere around the globe, make sure you’re tuned in to catch every thrilling moment on traditional TV and via live streaming. For just $4.99, you can stream it live on ViX Premium!

It’s a clash of titans in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals as two top contenders face off in a highly anticipated showdown. Germany, the hosts, have displayed solid form throughout the tournament despite a few shaky moments. With this being the final tournament for one of their star players, Tony Kroos, Germany will be looking to capitalize on his experience to push for the title.

On the other side, Spain has emerged as a top contender, riding a wave of strong performances and solid play. However, this matchup will be their toughest test yet, and the Spaniards will need to rise to the occasion. Both teams are set to deliver a thrilling encounter that promises to captivate soccer fans around the world.

Spain vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (July 6)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (July 6)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (July 6)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs Germany in the USA

In a high-stakes showdown, Spain and Germany will clash in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, bringing together two of soccer’s biggest powerhouses. U.S. fans can catch all the electrifying action live on ViX Premium, with subscription plans starting at just $4.99.

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, promises to be this summer’s premier soccer spectacle, featuring Europe’s elite teams and star players. ViX Premium holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for all 51 matches, including the highly anticipated Spain vs. Germany matchup.

Spain vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, YES, Solo Calcio, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Disney+ Argentina, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.