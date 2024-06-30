Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid striker, is notably absent from the French national team for the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the critical Round of 16 match against Belgium.

Why is Karim Benzema not playing for France vs Belgium in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

France is one of the top contenders for the UEFA Euro 2024 title, seeking redemption after their devastating 2016 final loss to Portugal on home turf. Karim Benzema, who wasn’t part of that tournament, is also missing from this year’s squad.

Didier Deschamps’ squad kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a solid 1-0 victory over Austria, immediately positioning themselves as strong contenders despite Benzema’s absence.

Following draws against the Netherlands and Poland, France secured their place in the Round of 16, finishing second in their group. They now face Belgium in a crucial knockout match.

Karim Benzema out of the match against Belgium

The reason Karim Benzema will not play in the round of 16 match against Belgium is because the former Real Madrid striker withdrew from the national team after the loss to Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema of France celebrate with The UEFA Nations League trophy. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Benzema’s journey with the national team has been tumultuous. In 2015, he was suspended for five years due to an extortion scandal involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena, causing him to miss both UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The striker made his return to the national team in 2021, helping France win the UEFA Nations League for the first time in history. However, just days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Benzema suffered a left thigh injury that sidelined him for the entire tournament, marking the end of his career with Les Bleus.