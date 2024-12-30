NCAAB News: Dick Vitale urges Coach K to make a comeback, but not as a coach

NCAA sports are going through a bit of a revolution right now. With the players finally getting paid and the NIL frenzy taking the scene, it’s hard to keep up with everything that’s going on in the scene.

Some things still aren’t clear. There are no clear rules, and with so many scandals about unpaid NIL deals and whatnot taking place, it seems like someone has to take the bull by the horns here.

With that in mind, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale called for reinforcements, urging Mike Krzyzewski to become commissioner of college basketball and Nick Saban to do the same for college football.

Dick Vitale wants Mike Krzyzewski and Nick Saban to save college esports

“CHAOS and the Wild Wild West scene is wacky in college,” Dick Vitale wrote on X. “Look, I feel players deserve money for certain situations like appearances. etc. But the current scene is out of control. ZERO rules — make Coach K & Nick Saban Commissioner’s of hoops & football!”

Mike Krzyzewski

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before countless fans echoed the same sentiment on social media. Truth be told, it’s hard to think of two people better prepared to solve this than the two legendary coaches.

The NIL frenzy and the transfer portal have changed the entire landscape. Then again, that might also be one of the reasons why both of them decided to retire in the first place, so they might not be interested in the job.