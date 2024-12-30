Trending topics:
cbb

NCAAB News: Dick Vitale urges Coach K to make a comeback, but not as a coach

While the legendary Mike 'Coach K' Krzyzewski has been retired for quite a while now, Dick Vitale believes the NCAA needs him now more than ever.

December 22, 2021: Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski points during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. CSM Durham USA - ZUMAc04_ 20211223_zaf_c04_066
© Greg Atkins - ImagoDecember 22, 2021: Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski points during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. CSM Durham USA - ZUMAc04_ 20211223_zaf_c04_066

By Ernesto Cova

NCAA sports are going through a bit of a revolution right now. With the players finally getting paid and the NIL frenzy taking the scene, it’s hard to keep up with everything that’s going on in the scene.

Some things still aren’t clear. There are no clear rules, and with so many scandals about unpaid NIL deals and whatnot taking place, it seems like someone has to take the bull by the horns here.

With that in mind, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale called for reinforcements, urging Mike Krzyzewski to become commissioner of college basketball and Nick Saban to do the same for college football.

Advertisement

Dick Vitale wants Mike Krzyzewski and Nick Saban to save college esports

“CHAOS and the Wild Wild West scene is wacky in college,” Dick Vitale wrote on X. “Look, I feel players deserve money for certain situations like appearances. etc. But the current scene is out of control. ZERO rules — make Coach K & Nick Saban Commissioner’s of hoops & football!”

Mike Krzyzewski

Mike Krzyzewski

Advertisement

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before countless fans echoed the same sentiment on social media. Truth be told, it’s hard to think of two people better prepared to solve this than the two legendary coaches.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

The NIL frenzy and the transfer portal have changed the entire landscape. Then again, that might also be one of the reasons why both of them decided to retire in the first place, so they might not be interested in the job.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NBA News: Kings' De’Aaron Fox fires back at reports of locker room tension
NBA

NBA News: Kings' De’Aaron Fox fires back at reports of locker room tension

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy makes something clear after tough loss to Eagles
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy makes something clear after tough loss to Eagles

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett played with a surprising injury against the Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett played with a surprising injury against the Dallas Cowboys

MLB Rumors: Top contender challenges New York Mets for Pete Alonso
MLB

MLB Rumors: Top contender challenges New York Mets for Pete Alonso

Better Collective Logo