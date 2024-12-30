Trending topics:
cbb

NCAAB News: Arkansas to face John Calipari's nemesis

John Calipari has had his fair share of success in college basketball, but he knows not to overlook Oakland by now.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.
© Brent Soule - ImagoArkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

By Ernesto Cova

It’s not usual to see John Calipari’s teams lose to lesser-known teams. Then again, nothing is a given in college basketball, and there’s always a David to every Goliath.

Notably, Calipari learned that the hard way against Oakland. Not so long ago, the Golden Grizzlies got the best of his star-studded Kentucky team in one of the worst upsets of his career.

That’s why he knows he cannot afford to overlook them again. So, even though the Arkansas Razorbacks have a date with No. 1 Tennessee after, they need to get past Oakland first.

Advertisement

John Calipari doesn’t want another surprise

“Rest assured Calipari will remind his team what can happen when it’s least expected. Despite his best efforts nine months ago, his Kentucky team was ambushed by Oakland,” claimed Bob Stephens of Sports Illustrated.

John Calipari

John Calipari

Advertisement

Fortunately for Calipari, just three current Oakland players were on the roster that pulled off the improbable win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament just one year ago.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Jack Gohlke knocked down ten three-pointers to become a March Madness legend and take down the No. 3 Wildcats. Calipari is now trying to lead a different program, and great coaches don’t usually make the same mistakes twice.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Brian Cashman's net worth: How much fortune does the Yankees GM have?
MLB

Brian Cashman's net worth: How much fortune does the Yankees GM have?

NBA News: Kings' De’Aaron Fox fires back at reports of locker room tension
NBA

NBA News: Kings' De’Aaron Fox fires back at reports of locker room tension

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy makes something clear after tough loss to Eagles
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy makes something clear after tough loss to Eagles

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett played with a surprising injury against the Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett played with a surprising injury against the Dallas Cowboys

Better Collective Logo