NCAAB News: Arkansas to face John Calipari's nemesis

It’s not usual to see John Calipari’s teams lose to lesser-known teams. Then again, nothing is a given in college basketball, and there’s always a David to every Goliath.

Notably, Calipari learned that the hard way against Oakland. Not so long ago, the Golden Grizzlies got the best of his star-studded Kentucky team in one of the worst upsets of his career.

That’s why he knows he cannot afford to overlook them again. So, even though the Arkansas Razorbacks have a date with No. 1 Tennessee after, they need to get past Oakland first.

John Calipari doesn’t want another surprise

“Rest assured Calipari will remind his team what can happen when it’s least expected. Despite his best efforts nine months ago, his Kentucky team was ambushed by Oakland,” claimed Bob Stephens of Sports Illustrated.

Fortunately for Calipari, just three current Oakland players were on the roster that pulled off the improbable win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament just one year ago.

Jack Gohlke knocked down ten three-pointers to become a March Madness legend and take down the No. 3 Wildcats. Calipari is now trying to lead a different program, and great coaches don’t usually make the same mistakes twice.