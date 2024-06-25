Portugal will face Georgia on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Euro 2024 group and Rafael Leao won't be part of the game.

Why is Rafael Leao not playing for Portugal against Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024?

Portugal is always a favorite team to win any tournament they participate in and in this UEFA Euro 2024 they did not disappoint and quickly sealed their passage to the next round in their first two games.

In the first match against the Czech Republic, they started losing and showed some complications but they managed to turn the result around to end up with a 2-1 victory.

The second match was totally different and Cristiano Ronaldo’s team overcame Turkey 3-0 with a good collective performance to seal their qualification.

The only problem they will have for their final match against Georgia is that Roberto Martinez will be without one of his star players, AC Milan striker Rafael Leao.

Rafael Leao out of the match against Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024

The reason why Rafael Leao will not be present in Portugal’s last match is because he received two yellow cards and will have to serve a one-match suspension.

The talented 25-year-old forward received both yellow cards for faking a foul to earn a penalty, first against Czech Republic and then against Turkey.

With their ticket in hand and first place in their group assured, Roberto Martinez may opt to rest his players for the final match against Georgia, which could help ease the impact of Leao’s absence.