Robert Lewandowski is one of the best players in the UEFA Euro 2024. However, the star might not be available for Poland against Austria.

Robert Lewandowski is still one of the best scorers in the world alongside names such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although the 2023-2024 season was very disappointing with no titles in Barcelona, the forward was looking for redemption trying to give Poland their biggest trophy in history.

However, Lewandowski couldn’t play in the debut for Poland against the Netherlands which ended with a crushing 2-1 loss at Hamburg. Now, the status of Robert is uncertain for the second match facing Austria.

Will Robert Lewandowski play today for Poland vs Austria?

Robert Lewandowski will not start today for Poland against Austria in the UEFA Euro 2024 because of a muscle injury he suffered a few days ago during an International Friendly with Turkey.

Although the striker appears among the substitutes, no one knows for sure if he’s totally healthy to get at least some minutes in the second half at Berlin. That’s why coach Michal Probierz chose Adam Buksa and Krzysztof Piatek.