The Bayern Munich midfielder was left off of Germany’s 2024 Euro squad.

Germany finds themselves in Group A alongside Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland in the Euro 2024 tournament. It’s an approachable group for Julian Nagelsmann, who aims to secure Germany’s fourth European Cup.

The Germans have assembled a competitive squad but have chosen to leave out some key figures from the final roster. Among them is Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who enjoyed a strong end to his Bundesliga season but ultimately didn’t make the cut. While no specific reason was provided, the decision appears to be based on performance.

Goretzka had a relatively subdued season with Bayern Munich, scoring just 6 goals in 42 appearances during the campaign. He joins Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels as notable absentees from the Germany squad.

Germany squad for Euros 2024

The final squad for Germany in the Euro 2024 tournament is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).