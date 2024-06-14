Spain will not have one of the most representative players of recent years, the former Real Madrid and PSG defender Sergio Ramos, for this 2024 Euro. What is this about? Here we tell you.

Spain are one of the main contenders to win Euro 2024, boasting a team filled with several stars. However, they will be without one of their most iconic players of recent years, former Real Madrid and PSG defender Sergio Ramos, for this tournament. What’s the reason behind this? Here we explain.

When talking about Spanish soccer, it is obligatory to mention Sergio Ramos, who was an essential part of the most important achievements of the Iberian country in recent years: the Euro of 2008 and 2012, and the most significant of all, the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Without a doubt, the Sevillian player is an emblem of his country.

Although now at 38 years old he is no longer the player he once was, he continues to maintain a high level, being a key player for his current team, Sevilla. One might think, then, that this was a great opportunity for him to play one last tournament with the national team to which he gave so much, but that will not happen.

Sergio Ramos out of Euro 2024

After Luis de la Fuente told him that he no longer counted on him, Sergio Ramos decided in 2023 to retire from international soccer. “With great sadness, it is the end of a path that I hoped would be longer and that it would end with a better taste in my mouth, on par with all the successes we have achieved with our ‘Roja’“ he commented.

And he also added: “I humbly believe that this race deserved to end due to a personal decision or because my performance was not up to what our team deserves, but not because of my age or other reasons that, without having heard them, I have felt.”