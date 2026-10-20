Angel Reese sticks to message from NY Liberty stars after Dream’s win over Valkyries in 2026 WNBA Finals

The Atlanta Dream tied the series at 1–1 against the Golden State Valkyries, and Angel Reese recalled a message she received during her matchup against the New York Liberty.

The 2026 WNBA Finals are now tied following the Atlanta Dream’s victory over the Golden State Valkyries. Angel Reese had an outstanding performance at Chase Center, fueled by a special message from New York Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

“It’s funny. They told me to go get it. They told me to keep going and push through in our last game in New York. So shout out to them, but I’m just doing whatever it takes to win,” said Reese in the postgame interview on the court.

Reese has steadily established herself as one of the league’s top players, and she wants to cap it off with a championship. Can the Dream finally capture the first title in franchise history?

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Angel Reese’s big night

Angel Reese put on an absolute masterclass to power the Atlanta Dream to a 79–65 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. Dominating the paint all night, Reese dropped a massive double-double with 30 points and 16 rebounds (including 4 offensive boards), while shooting 10-of-16 from the field.

"Got back to who we are" 👌 Angel Reese speaks on the @AtlantaDream’s mindset going into Game 2 and the factors that fueled their success. #WNBASeason30 | #2026WNBAFinals https://t.co/6WMLeVK0Y3 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 20, 2026

She also chipped in 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal, and sank 9 of her 11 free throws to help even up the championship series. The Dream have one of their biggest stars playing at an outstanding level, which is crucial at this stage of the season.

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The Finals roll on

With the series tied up, the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries shift to Georgia for Game 3 on Wednesday, October 21 and Game 4 on Saturday, October 24, both hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

If necessary, the series heads back to Chase Center in San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday, October 26, returns to Gateway Center Arena (or State Farm Arena) for Game 6 on Thursday, October 29, and wraps up with a deciding Game 7 back at Chase Center on Saturday, October 31.

Key takeaways

2026 WNBA Finals tied after the Atlanta Dream’s victory over the Golden State Valkyries.

after the Atlanta Dream’s victory over the Golden State Valkyries. Angel Reese scored 30 points and 16 rebounds in Game 2 at Chase Center.

in Game 2 at Chase Center. Game 3 takes place on Wednesday, October 21 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.