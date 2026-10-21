Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Game 3 WNBA Finals on October 21, 2026

The Golden State Valkyries visit the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena for Game 3 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, with the series tied 1-1. Find out how to watch live in the USA, including TV channels, streaming options and tip-off time.

Match Summary Match Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream Tournament WNBA Finals Date Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels USA Network, CNBC, NBC Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream in the USA

The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be televised on USA Network, CNBC and NBC. Fans who prefer to watch online can live stream Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream on Peacock.

Can I watch Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream for free?

There is no confirmed legal free-streaming option for Game 3 of the 2026 WNBA Finals. Peacock requires a paid subscription, while watching through USA Network or CNBC generally requires access to a participating TV provider.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The 2026 WNBA Finals are tied 1-1, making Game 3 a pivotal matchup as the series moves to Atlanta. The Golden State Valkyries won the opener 68-64 behind Gabby Williams‘ 26 points, but the Dream responded with a 79-65 victory in Game 2 to even the best-of-seven series. Both franchises are pursuing their first WNBA championship.

Rhyne Howard #10 of the Dream shoots the ball past Kaila Charles #6 and Gabby Williams #1 of the Valkyries (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Atlanta enters Game 3 with momentum after a dominant performance from Angel Reese, who scored 27 points in Game 2, according to the Dream’s official recap. Her presence in the paint and the team’s ability to force turnovers could be decisive against a Golden State defense that struggled to contain Atlanta after halftime. The Dream will also benefit from playing in front of their home crowd at State Farm Arena, a venue with substantially more seating than their usual home arena.

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For Golden State, the challenge is to rediscover the defensive intensity that secured the series opener and improve its offensive efficiency. Williams will be a key player to watch, while the Valkyries‘ supporting cast will need to contribute more consistently. With the championship series entering its third game, the winner will take a 2-1 lead and move two victories away from the title.

What time is the Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream match?

The Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream game will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET. Game 3 of the WNBA Finals will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM