Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Game 4 WNBA Finals on October 24, 2026

The Golden State Valkyries visit the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena for Game 4 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 24. Find out how to watch the championship showdown live in the USA, including TV channels, streaming options and start time.

Match Summary Match Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream Tournament WNBA Finals Date Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, CNBC, NBC Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream in the USA

The Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream game tips off at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on USA Network, CNBC and NBC, with a live stream available on Peacock.

Can I watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream for free?

No, Peacock does not offer a standard free trial, so viewers who want to stream Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream online will need an eligible paid subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Game 4 could become a pivotal moment in the 2026 WNBA Finals, as the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream compete for the championship in a best-of-seven series. The matchup will take place at State Farm Arena, giving Atlanta the home-court advantage for the third and fourth games after the first two were played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Kayla Thornton, Kaitlyn Chen, Veronica Burton, Cecilia Zandalasini and Gabby Williams of the Valkyries (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State reached the Finals after sweeping the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 3-0 in the semifinals. The Valkyries, competing in only their second WNBA season, have built their identity around defensive pressure and roster depth. Gabby Williams has been a key postseason performer, while Veronica Burton and Kiah Stokes also bring important defensive contributions.

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Atlanta advanced after sweeping the New York Liberty in the semifinals. The Dream‘s core includes Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada, giving the team a combination of rebounding, scoring and defensive intensity. Reese, in particular, has emerged as a major factor in the Finals after recording 30 points and 16 rebounds in Game 2.

What time is the Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream match?

The Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream game tips off on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eastern Time: 1:00 p.m.

Central Time: 12:00 p.m.

Mountain Time: 11:00 a.m.

Pacific Time: 10:00 a.m.