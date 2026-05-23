Angel Reese knows that Atlanta is the place where she might win a WNBA title

Angel Reese moved from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream last offseason and knows that this season they can become a contender in the WNBA.

Angel Reese was one of the biggest breakout stars during her rookie season in the WNBA. However, some time later, her place would end up being far away from the Chicago Sky. During the latest offseason, she arrived at the Atlanta Dream, a place where she feels very comfortable not only because of what happens on the court, but also because of everything that takes place off of it.

“Looking at last year and the success they had under one year with Karl [Smesko],” Reese said to reporters before the game vs Dallas Wings. “I watched Karl when he was with FGCU, and when I was at Maryland, I played against him. I was just seeing how the player development was and how he developed Naz [Hillmon] in one year, and how I wanted that.

“Just being able to find somewhere that fits with me. I knew off the court this was going to be the place for me. On the court I wanted to do something to help a team get to the championship because I’ve won at every level, and I want to win a WNBA championship no matter what it looks like for me.”

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With only a handful of games played in the 2026 WNBA season, the Atlanta Dream currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. Although there is still a long way to go, the truth is that Reese seems to have found an environment where she can fully unlock her potential and, why not, dream of winning a championship.

Angel Reese #5 and Sika Kone #23 of the Atlanta Dream.

Reese emerges as a cornerstone for Atlanta

In her first stretch with the Atlanta Dream during the 2026 season, Angel Reese has quickly made her presence felt in the frontcourt. Over her first four games, she is averaging 11.8 rebounds and 11.5 points per game, highlighted by a dominant 15-point, 9-rebound performance in a decisive 86-69 victory against the Dallas Wings.

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While adjusting to her new offensive role has come with a few bumps—including some high-turnover games against physical defenses—her elite rim protection and unmatched tenacity on the offensive glass have anchoring Atlanta to an impressive start, positioning the Dream as a legitimate threat in the early WNBA standings.

The Dream know Reese’s importance

Many times, great players only need a handful of games to showcase all their talent. Angel Reese is one of them, and her teammates on the Atlanta Dream have made it clear just how crucial her presence will be throughout the season.

“We’re gonna continue to let her know that we need her at every possession,” Rhyne Howard said. “I’ve been in her ear a lot about just staying composed because I know I’m gonna need her in the long run. So just making sure that she knows that and making sure that she knows her values to this team. I think it’s going to be super, super key to our success in the future.”

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What’s next for the Dream?

vs Phoenix Mercury, May 24th

at Minnesota Lynx, May 27th

at Portland Fire, May 29th

vs Connecticut Sun, June 2nd

The team coached by Karl Smesko has recorded three wins and just one loss so far this season, and is slowly looking to establish itself among the teams that will be fighting for the championship until the very end.