Caitlin Clark could be without Aliyah Boston for matchup between Fever and Storm

Aliyah Boston did not finish her last game in optimal condition and could be sidelined for the Indiana Fever in their matchup against the Seattle Storm, led by Caitlin Clark.

The latest loss to the Washington Mystics not only left them with a negative 1–2 record, but also saw Aliyah Boston couldn’t finish the game due to a lower body discomfort. Because of this situation, the Indiana Fever have listed her as questionable for the matchup against the Seattle Storm, and it is still unclear whether she will be able to play alongside Caitlin Clark.

“I don’t have any information,” the head coach Stephanie White said to the press regarding Boston’s injury status. “I haven’t spoken to our medical staff yet.”

Injuries have been a constant concern for the player over the past few weeks, not only during the preseason but also during her time with Team USA. Aliyah Boston, through the three games played so far, is averaging 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

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Caitlin Clark aims to lead the Fever once again

Caitlin Clark will look to take complete control of the Indiana Fever’s offense today as they host the Seattle Storm, with both teams sitting at a 1-2 record early in the season. Clark is coming off a spectacular performance against the Washington Mystics, where she exploded for 32 points—including a franchise-record five three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone to force overtime—alongside 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in a tough 104-102 loss.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

Through three games of the 2026 campaign, the second-year guard has been carrying a massive load, averaging 33.0 minutes and shooting 41.3% from the field while actively trying to anchor an Indiana squad searching for consistency and better defensive growth.

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Fever’s upcoming games

Although the WNBA season has only just begun, it is important not to drop games along the way in order to stay firmly in the playoff race. These are the upcoming matchups that the Indiana Fever will have to face as they look ahead to what’s coming next.