Caitlin Clark’s resilience could be key for the Fever this 2026 WNBA season

Despite the loss to the Washington Mystics, the Indiana Fever could still have the key to a great 2026 WNBA season in Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever fell at home to the Washington Mystics in a game where Caitlin Clark was the main storyline. The guard managed the pace well through the first three quarters, then stepped on the gas late in the game, forcing overtime in a tightly contested matchup.

Once the game ended, Clark emphasized during the press conference the importance of staying engaged throughout the game. “That’s like the hardest thing as a basketball player, is when you’re not making shots, to really stay in it. So, I was certainly proud of myself. Really, really battled.”

This resilience could become a determining factor for this team and its championship aspirations. In a season as long as the WNBA campaign, where ups and downs are often unavoidable, the ability to bounce back from defeats is essential for true contenders.

Advertisement

During her time on the court, Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. A clutch shot late in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime, where the Indiana Fever eventually fell 104-102 to the Washington Mystics.

CAITLIN CLARK BUZZER BEATER TO FORCE OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/86u1IoKHR4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 16, 2026

Caitlin Clark rose above even her injuries

Resilience is not just about a result during a game or a tournament. Resilience is also about overcoming difficult moments, including injuries.

Advertisement

A persistent groin injury kept the Indiana Fever from having their biggest star available for much of last season, limiting Caitlin Clark to just 13 games. Now fully recovered, the former Iowa Hawkeyes standout has shown in the three games she has played so far why she is one of the league’s biggest stars today.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

What’s next for the Fever?

Three games played, with one win and two losses, is the current record of the Indiana Fever so far in the 2026 WNBA season. Gradually, Stephanie White’s team is looking to find its best form, and these are the upcoming games they have ahead:

Advertisement