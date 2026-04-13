Caitlin Clark receives huge boost as Fever sign veteran WNBA champion Myisha Hines-Allen

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever aim to rejoin the group of contending teams in the upcoming WNBA season. To do so, they have secured the arrival of Myisha Hines-Allen, a player who already knows what it takes to win a championship in the league.

“I’m excited to join the Fever. Playing for a contending team was a priority for me in free agency,” Hines-Allen said via the team’s official website. “The Fever check off all the boxes in what I was looking for, so I’m eager to play with these elite women and to get the chance to have the best fans in the league cheering for me, as well.”

Will Hines-Allen be the missing piece Indiana needs to finally win a title this season? What is certain is that the Fever are building a strong roster, retaining key pieces like Mitchell and Cunningham, while also adding young talent from other teams.

Advertisement

Experience as a WNBA champion

Myisha Hines-Allen played a key supportive role during the Washington Mystics’ historic 2019 WNBA championship run. In just her second professional season, she served as a reliable reserve forward, providing energy and frontcourt depth off the bench behind stars like Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman.

Myisha Hines-Allen.

While her statistical breakout came a year later, her contributions during the 2019 campaign were essential in solidifying the rotation that secured the franchise’s first-ever title.

Advertisement

Hines-Allen’s last season in Dallas

During her last tenure with the Dallas Wings, Myisha Hines-Allen established herself as a versatile and consistent presence in the rotation, appearing in all 40 games. She made a significant impact on both ends of the floor, contributing an average of 7.6 points while showcasing her tenacity on the glass with 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Beyond her scoring and rebounding, her playmaking ability stood out, as she facilitated the offense with 2.9 assists per game, proving to be a reliable multi-tool player for the Wings’ frontcourt.

Clark surrounds herself with talent

Caitlin Clark will have two new teammates at Fever as the roster undergoes a strategic refresh for the 2026 season. The addition of Megan McConnell and Kayana Traylor significantly bolsters the team’s backcourt, providing the defensive grit and playmaking depth needed to support Clark’s high-volume offense.

Advertisement

By bringing in these versatile guards, Indiana looks to create a more resilient rotation that can maintain high intensity and ball-handling efficiency throughout the grueling WNBA schedule.