Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham show support for Lexie Hull as Fever battle for playoff spot

The WNBA regular season is reaching its final chapter, and one of the standout teams has been the Indiana Fever. What makes this campaign remarkable is that much of it has been carried out without two of their biggest stars, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Now, all eyes are on Lexie Hull and the rest of the squad to carry the torch.

Hull’s leadership in recent games has put her in constant physical battles on the court — even leading to a significant blow to the face during the August 25th matchup, where the Fever defeated the Seattle Storm 95–75.

Despite this particular physical setback, Hull chose not to leave her teammates during this crucial stage of the season and decided to play through it. Through her official Instagram account, she shared several photos showing visible bruises on her face — a post that prompted an outpouring of support from her teammates.

“Go Lex,” Caitlin Clark stated in the comments section. “way to use your noggin’ Lex,” posted Sophie Cunningham.

Hull’s impact in the final stretch

Amid a late-season injury crisis that has sidelined star Caitlin Clark and key contributor Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever’s playoff hopes have been bolstered by the impressive play of Lexie Hull.

Stepping into a more prominent role, Hull has provided a much-needed spark on both ends of the floor. In her most recent performances, she has shown a significant uptick in scoring, including a 23-point explosion against the Minnesota Lynx on August 22nd.

Hull’s consistent shooting from beyond the arc—where she finished the 2024 season second in the WNBA at an impressive 47.1 percent—has been critical in stretching the floor for the shorthanded Fever. Her defensive grit and timely plays have also been a stabilizing force, making her an invaluable asset as the team fights to secure a postseason berth.