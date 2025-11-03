Trending topics:
Fever announce new addition to help Caitlin Clark and players for 2025-26 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever already have their sights set on the upcoming WNBA season.

By Matías Persuh

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

The Indiana Fever’s last season may have even exceeded expectations, considering they spent much of the campaign dealing with injuries to several key players — including Caitlin Clark. Now, the goal is clear: reaching the WNBA Finals next season.

To further enhance the talent of a star-studded roster, the coaching staff led by Stephanie White has added a new face to the team — someone who will play a key role in player development in Indiana.

According to the team’s official X account (formerly Twitter), Rob Dosier has joined the Indiana Fever as the new player development coach. He arrives to a team with serious championship aspirations.

“We have added Rob Dosier to our staff as a player development coach. Rob will work alongside fellow player development coach Keith Porter,” the franchise announced, via @IndianaFever.

Hungry for redemption

After a historic last campaign that ended with a hard-fought defeat in the WNBA Conference Finals, the Indiana Fever enter the new season with a single, clear objective: finishing the job.

WNBA News: Kelsey Mitchell reveals what sets Fever star Caitlin Clark apart from the rest

see also

WNBA News: Kelsey Mitchell reveals what sets Fever star Caitlin Clark apart from the rest

The agonizing loss to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces served as a powerful lesson for a young, rising core led by superstar Caitlin Clark and also players like Aliyah Boston or Kelsey Mitchell.

With their dynamic offense now seasoned by a deep playoff run, and a renewed emphasis on defensive consistency, the Fever are no longer satisfied with just a playoff berth. The message from the locker room is singular: Indianapolis is focused on taking the necessary next step to dethrone the league’s elite and bring the WNBA title home.

