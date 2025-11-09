Sandy Brondello reveals the toughest player to face alongside Caitlin Clark

Sandy Brondello brings extensive coaching experience in the WNBA, and starting next season, she’ll be leading the Toronto Tempo. The former Liberty head coach knows what it’s like to face opponents of Caitlin Clark’s caliber — though there are others who can also cause plenty of trouble.

In a recent appearance on the latest episode of the “Bird’s Eye View” podcast, the veteran coach spoke not only about what the presence of the Fever star means to the league, but also praised the work A’ja Wilson has done over the years.

“I think A’ja’s really hard to defend. She needs to crowd around… I think Caitlin Clark is really hard to guard, when she’s healthy, just her ability. She gave us a lot of handful this year. She can shoot it from way out, she can pass it. I think she’s been a tough one,” said Brondello during the podcast.

As the seasons go by, there’s no doubt that the talent level in the league continues to grow rapidly, with more and more players emerging as true standard-bearers of this new era in the WNBA.

Head coach Sandy Brondello.

A new addition to the league

The newly-minted Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first-ever franchise located outside the United States, has signaled its immediate championship ambitions by naming two-time WNBA title winner and former Coach of the Year, Sandy Brondello, as its inaugural head coach.

Brondello, who guided both the Phoenix Mercury (2014) and the New York Liberty (2024) to championships, brings a wealth of experience and a winning culture to the expansion team, which is set to begin play in the 2026 season.

Her hiring is viewed as a major statement by the Tempo’s leadership, providing a proven, high-profile presence capable of attracting top-tier talent as the team begins building its roster from the ground up to represent not just Toronto, but all of Canada.

Clark looks for revenge

After a highly competitive 2025 campaign that saw the Indiana Fever reach the Conference Finals and push the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces to five games, the team’s objective for the upcoming 2026 season is crystal clear: WNBA Finals or bust.

Led by superstar Caitlin Clark, whose impact has already elevated the franchise, the Fever’s core—including All-Star forward Aliyah Boston—enters the year with a single focus on taking the next, crucial step.

Having established themselves as a genuine contender, the young and hungry Indianapolis squad aims to leverage their playoff experience and dynamic talent to finally dethrone the league’s elite and secure the franchise’s first championship appearance since their title run a decade ago.