Fever star Sophie Cunningham takes direct shot at Cathy Engelbert amid player and coach grievances in the WNBA

While the WNBA season is entering one of its most pivotal stretches of the year, the spotlight recently shifted off the court as players and coaches voiced strong concerns — with Napheesa Collier emerging as a leading voice. Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham also joined the growing movement, delivering a pointed message aimed directly at Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The back-and-forth between league officials and the true faces of the WNBA — its players and coaches — has continued to escalate as statements from both sides pile up. For now, despite several public exchanges, the concerns raised seem to be falling on deaf ears.

Cunningham stayed true to her outspoken style, taking aim at Engelbert over the ongoing issues. During her podcast Show Me Something, the Fever star didn’t hold back, stating bluntly that it’s always about what she [Engelbert] wants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cathy no one cares. Literally, no one cares,” Caitlin Clark’s key teammate firmly stated.

Tweet placeholder

The outcry from the league’s leading voices

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier unleashed a scathing critique of the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, delivering one of the most blistering player rebukes in league history during her end-of-season press conference.

Advertisement

see also WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert fires back at Napheesa Collier’s comments

Collier declared, “We have the best players in the world… but right now, we have the worst leadership in the world,” while accusing the league office of “negligence” and a profound lack of accountability on issues ranging from inconsistent officiating to player health.

Advertisement

The two-time All-Star also disclosed private conversations, claiming Engelbert was dismissive of concerns over player salaries and that sensations like Caitlin Clark should be “grateful” for the league’s platform—claims Engelbert later publicly denied as “inaccuracies.”

Advertisement

The fiery exchange, which led to Collier reportedly canceling a follow-up meeting with the Commissioner, has put the league’s top brass under intense scrutiny as a contentious collective bargaining period looms.