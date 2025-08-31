Fever make final decision on veteran with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham injured as playoffs loom

It hasn’t been an easy season for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA — especially from a physical standpoint. Due to various issues, the team has been without two of its biggest stars, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, for large stretches of the campaign. Still, key moves by the front office have allowed head coach Stephanie White to keep her team in the playoff hunt with a roster that boasts real depth and talent.

With uncertainty still surrounding Clark’s return and the confirmed severity of Cunningham’s injury suffered weeks ago, a veteran presence will officially remain on the roster through the end of the season.

According to an official announcement from the franchise on its X account (formerly Twitter), Odyssey Sims has agreed to remain with Indiana for the rest of the season.

“we have signed Odyssey Sims to a rest of season contract,” was reported via @IndianaFever. Prior to this, Sims had signed a series of three separate 7-day hardship contracts with the team.

Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever celebrates her basket.

What do the Fever gain by keeping Sims for the remainder of the season?

The Indiana Fever‘s recent agreement with veteran guard Odyssey Sims could be the much-needed boost for their playoff push. Sims, a nine-year WNBA veteran, brings a wealth of experience to a team looking to fill the void left by sidelined players, including superstar Caitlin Clark.

Sims’s career averages of 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game demonstrate her capability as both a scorer and a playmaker, providing a reliable backcourt presence. Her best season with Minnesota saw her average 14.5 points and 5.4 assists, showcasing her potential to be a key contributor down the stretch.

Her presence is expected to take pressure off the remaining starters and provide the leadership needed to secure a postseason berth.

Winning the title despite the circumstances

Despite enduring a lengthy absence from their superstar Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever, under the strategic guidance of head coach Stephanie White, have proven their championship mettle.

Their resolve has been forged through adversity, as the team has collectively risen to the occasion and solidified a cohesive identity. Having fought their way into the playoffs, the Fever now represent more than just a single player; they are a testament to the resilience of a roster that has kept its sights set squarely on bringing a WNBA title to Indiana.