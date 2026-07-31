Betnijah Laney-Hamilton reportedly linked to Caitlin Clark’s Fever, as well as Paige Bueckers’ Wings

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton could be on her way out of the New York Liberty and could reportedly become Caitlin Clark's teammate with the Indiana Fever, or join Paige Bueckers on the Dallas Wings.

The WNBA trade deadline is drawing closer, with several teams looking to strengthen their rosters for the final stretch of the season. Caitlin Clark‘s Indiana Fever could seek to acquire Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, although another report suggests the New York Liberty forward could instead join Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

“If New York is open to sending Laney-Hamilton elsewhere, Indiana could do a lot worse than expressing interest in her services. For all of the Fever’s success, their defense has been underwhelming, posting a 109.0 defensive rating, the sixth-worst mark in the league this season,” David Suggs from The Sporting News wrote.

He also added: “Laney-Hamilton would represent a solid and inexpensive upgrade for White’s defensive setup.” Will Laney-Hamilton ultimately be the missing piece Stephanie White needs to turn the Fever into a true championship contender?

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Indiana’s defensive issues

Despite their high-powered offense, defensive struggles continue to be the primary concern for the Indiana Fever this season. Indiana ranks near the bottom of the WNBA defensively, allowing 89.8 points per game and holding a disappointing 109.5 Defensive Rating.

Head coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever gestures in the first quarter.

Opponents have capitalized on their perimeter breakdowns and transition defense, shooting an efficient 46.0% from the field against them. While their explosive scoring keeps them competitive in the playoff race, these recurring defensive lapses make it challenging for the Fever to close out games and contend with the league’s top-tier offenses.

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Bueckers’ Wings could be another destination

The Dallas Wings are another team strongly competing for a playoff spot, with Paige Bueckers currently serving as their biggest star. Acquiring Laney-Hamilton would strengthen their defense, although ESPN’s Michael Voepel believes there are other teams that could also land her services.

“Dallas could be interested in adding a veteran who could help what has been a pretty good defensive team that could get better. Toronto and Connecticut might have interest in Laney-Hamilton, too. It might come down to whether New York is seriously looking to make a deal,” he said.

Guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton #44 of the New York Liberty reacts after a call during the first half.

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Laney-Hamilton’s numbers this season

In 2026, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has seen a reduced role with the New York Liberty, averaging 4.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 16.8 minutes per game across 17 appearances. Despite her modest production in a crowded Brooklyn rotation, she remains a highly sought-after target ahead of the WNBA trade deadline due to her proven track record as an elite two-way wing.

Rival franchises view the 2024 champion and former All-Defensive selection as a high-upside veteran who can immediately elevate a contender’s defense, provide playoff poise, and offer versatile scoring depth for the postseason stretch.

WNBA trade deadline draws near

The 2026 WNBA trade deadline is set for Sunday, August 2. After that date, teams are no longer allowed to make trades for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.