Is Caitlin Clark playing for Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury today, September 2?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever face a tough challenge against the Phoenix Mercury in a crucial showdown to close out the WNBA regular season.

By Matías Persuh

Injured Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Injured Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

The WNBA regular season is entering its final stretch, and several teams are battling to climb as high as possible in their conference standings. Among them are Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, who face a tough matchup against the Phoenix Mercury — a must-win game if they want to keep pace with the New York Liberty.

The Fever have been without their biggest star, who has been sidelined for some time now due to a groin injury — one that has forced her to miss a significant number of games.

Sticking to the plan and hopeful that her recovery will allow a return in time for the playoffs, Caitlin Clark has once again been ruled out of this crucial matchup against Phoenix — forcing head coach Stephanie White to explore alternative options to fill her absence.

The news was confirmed by reporter Chloe Peterson through her official X account (formerly Twitter): “No changes to Fever’s injury report. Caitlin Clark and Chloe Bibby remain out. Kalani Brown out for Phoenix.”

Tweet placeholder
A long time off the court

The Indiana Fever’s playoff push continues without star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined with a persistent right groin injury. The injury, which she sustained on July 15, has caused her to miss 19 consecutive games.

While the Fever have ruled her out for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, there is cautious optimism that she could return before the end of the regular season. The team has been prioritizing her long-term health, and head coach Stephanie White has stated that Clark must be able to withstand full-court conditioning and contact before being cleared to play.

The final stretch of the season

With the main goal of finishing the regular season as high as possible in the East, these are the final games the Fever have ahead of them before the playoffs:

  • vs Phoenix Mercury, September 2
  • vs Chicago Sky, September 5
  • vs Washington Mystics, September 7
  • vs Minnesota Lynx, September 9
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
