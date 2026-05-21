Fever HC Stephanie White was expecting to have Caitlin Clark available amid IR controversy vs Fire

Caitlin Clark was absent from the game against the Portland Fire, and Stephanie White was asked about the reasons for her not being included on the Indiana Fever’s injury report.

The Indiana Fever managed to get the win against the Portland Fire even without having their biggest star on the court. Caitlin Clark did not play due to back discomfort, which led many to question Stephanie White about why she was not included on the injury report. The head justified it by explaining that the team had hoped to have her available until the very last moment.

“Not everyone that doesn’t practice or gets a pro day is on the IR …” White revealed during her press conference once the game concluded. In that case, the follow-up question was about the update to the injury report. “She wasn’t on the IR earlier b/c we expected her to play.”

This controversial decision by the Fever staff led many to start questioning the possibility of a potential sanction. However, the head coach herself believes there is no reason for that to happen.

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What ails Caitlin Clark?

Once again, Caitlin Clark is making headlines due to physical discomfort, although in this case it does not appear to be too serious. A back soreness led the staff to rule her out of the game in which her team defeated the Fire 90–73. They are now hoping for her quick recovery so she can be available for the game against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark #22.

Boston, Mitchell and Hull took charge of the Fever

With Caitlin Clark out, the rest of her teammates had to step up against the Portland Fire. Aliyah Boston was the standout of the game, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds on just 11 shots, with Kelsey Mitchell also adding 21 points on 11 shots of her own. Lexie Hull scored 16 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, all from three-point range.

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Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever.

What’s next for Indiana?