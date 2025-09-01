Jacy Sheldon’s contract and salary with the Washington Mystics: How much does the guard earn?

Jacy Sheldon has carved out a name for herself with lightning-quick handles and a fearless approach to the game. Her time at Ohio State honed a guard capable of dictating pace, breaking defenses and making clutch plays when it matters most.

Transitioning to the WNBA, she quickly proved she could translate her college dominance to the professional stage. From her rookie season contributions to becoming a reliable playmaker, she has shown a maturity beyond her years on the court.

With the Washington Mystics, she enters a pivotal phase of her career. The stage is set not just for her to shine on game night, but also to see how her performance and growing reputation are reflected in the details of her contract and salary.

What is Jacy Sheldon’s salary with the Washington Mystics?

Jacy Sheldon signed a four-year rookie-scale contract with the Washington Mystics, valued at $324,383, with an average annual salary of $81,096. In 2025, her salary is $74,909, according to Spotrac.

Jacy Sheldon #4 of the Connecticut Sun drives to the basket against the Indiana Fever during the second half in 2025. (Source: Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

This contract structure aligns with the WNBA’s rookie scale, providing equitable compensation for incoming players. Her earnings are expected to increase incrementally over the four-year term, with the final year projected to earn her $93,636.

She used to be the dynamic guard for Ohio State, but her professional career began with the Dallas Wings, earning a rookie-scale salary of $73,439 in 2024. Following a mid-season trade to the Connecticut Sun, her earnings increased.

Jacy Sheldon’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Jacy Sheldon is under a four-year contract with Washington, signed in 2025 and in exchange for forward Aaliyah Edwards. This means that, barring a trade or contract termination, she is expected to remain with the team through 2029.

The Mystics’ decision to sign her to a multi-year contract reflects their strategic planning and commitment to building a competitive team. By securing her for four years, the team ensures stability in their backcourt and the opportunity to develop a cohesive unit around emerging talents.

As she continues to evolve as a player, her contract duration allows both her and the team to align their goals and expectations, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that could lead to significant success for the Mystics in the future.