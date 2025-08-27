Lucy Olsen’s contract with the Washington Mystics: Her earnings and deal length

Rising talent Lucy Olsen has quickly become one of the most intriguing additions to the Washington Mystics, joining a roster that continues to balance youth with veteran presence. Her arrival signals a new chapter for the team’s backcourt.

Her deal with the franchise offers a glimpse into how the franchise envisions her future role, both on and off the floor. With a strong college career behind her, she enters the WNBA carrying expectations that extend beyond her first season.

While the numbers behind her contract provide insight into what the team invested, they also underscore the team’s long-term vision. Her path with is just beginning and her agreement marks the foundation of what could become a defining journey.

What is Lucy Olsen’s salary with the Washington Mystics?

Selected 23rd overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Mystics, Lucy Olsen signed a three-year rookie-scale contract valued at $217,640, averaging $72,547 per year, as Spotrac reported. For the 2025 season, her base salary is $69,267.

Lucy Olsen drives to the rim against Aaliyah Edwards #8 of the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA basketball game. (Source: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

While this figure might seem low compared to male counterparts in the NBA, it reflects the current salary structure of the WNBA, where rookie contracts are tightly regulated under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Her earnings are in line with other second-round picks, and her spot on the final 12-player roster is already a win—many second-rounders don’t make it past training camp.

Beyond her base salary, she has begun building her brand. She’s active on social media, with over 50,000 Instagram followers, and has launched a small clothing line in partnership with Spreadshop.

Lucy Olsen’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Lucy Olsen’s deal with the Washington Mystics is structured as a three-year contract, running from 2025 through 2027, with no player or team options attached. This means she is guaranteed a spot and salary for the duration of the deal, barring trades or waivers.

Her annual salary increases incrementally: $70,653 in 2026 and $77,720 in 2027, reflecting the WNBA’s tiered rookie pay scale. After the 2027 season, she will enter restricted free agency in 2028, giving the franchise the right to match any offer she receives from another team.

The Mystics’ decision to invest in her for three full seasons signals confidence in her development. Coming off a strong senior year at Iowa—where she averaged 17.9 points and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors—she has already shown flashes of brilliance in training camp.