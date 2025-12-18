Trending topics:
MLB

Yankees Rumors: Cody Bellinger could wait on Kyle Tucker deal to shape market

Cody Bellinger could reportedly wait for Kyle Tucker to sign before making his free-agent decision, a move that may shape the market as the New York Yankees monitor their options.

By alexander rosquez

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out.
Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out.

The New York Yankees continue to monitor the free-agent market as Cody Bellinger remains unsigned, with timing emerging as a potential factor in his next move. Represented by Scott Boras, Bellinger is positioned in a market where patience could influence his eventual price.

While the Yankees have not publicly clarified their stance on re-signing Bellinger, league observers expect Boras to leverage broader market developments before committing to a deal. With several elite position players still available, the order in which contracts are finalized could shape negotiations.

One name, in particular, looms large over Bellinger’s situation. The market for Kyle Tucker may serve as a benchmark, creating a ripple effect among top-tier free agents as teams weigh their spending priorities.

Why Tucker’s contract could impact Bellinger

According to Mark Feinsand, Bellinger may wait for Tucker to set the market before making a final decision. Feinsand noted that Tucker, Bellinger, Alex Bregman, and Bo Bichette remain among the biggest names available, with limited trade alternatives at their positions.

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees throws his bat. Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images

Bellinger could wait until Tucker sets the market before making his decision,” Feinsand wrote on MLB.com, emphasizing how one major signing could shape the free‑agent landscape.

MLB Rumors: Phillies' Bryce Harper teammate could be 'x-factor' in Alex Bregman pursuit

MLB Rumors: Phillies’ Bryce Harper teammate could be ‘x-factor’ in Alex Bregman pursuit

What this means for the Yankees and the market

If Tucker secures a massive long-term deal, it could elevate expectations across the board, particularly for Boras clients. That scenario may push teams like the Yankees to reassess timing, flexibility, and value before making a final commitment.

For now, Bellinger’s patience appears strategic, with the next major signing likely to clarify the market—and accelerate decisions across the league.

