Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are three victories away from winning the AFC North. After a season full of ups and downs, the most important thing is that they control their own destiny to reach the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers has lived up to expectations, and despite the defense being very inconsistent, the recent games against the Ravens and the Dolphins have shown that if this unit regains top form, the Steelers could be a dark horse in the postseason.

However, on the road to the Super Bowl, injuries can be a key factor. Ahead of a blockbuster matchup with the Detroit Lions, general manager Omar Khan has made an important move to add depth to the roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is injured with Steelers?

T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig are injured with the Pittsburgh Steelers and could miss the game against the Detroit Lions. Watt is still recovering from a lung issue, while Herbig suffered a hamstring injury in the win over the Dolphins.

Who did Steelers just sign?

The Steelers have signed linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the active roster from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Considering the potential absence of Watt and Herbig, this will give them depth on defense and also on special teams.

Advertisement