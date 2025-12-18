Quinn Ewers sends blunt message to Tua Tagovailoa after taking over as Dolphins QB1

Quinn Ewers has taken over as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Following the team’s announcement, the rookie decided to send a message to Tua Tagovailoa on “stealing” his job.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa would be relegated to a QB3 role. The team also announced that rookie Quinn Ewers would take over as the starter. Despite speculation about potential tension between the two quarterbacks, the former Texas standout made it clear that his relationship with Tagovailoa remains strong.

“In Tua’s shoes, it’s tough,” Ewers said Thursday about Tagovailoa losing the QB1 job. “I was benched int he middle of a game last year so I know how he feels and it’s a bad feeling. He’s been really helpful in a tough situation, and I know a frustrating situation that he’s in.”

A new beginning for the Dolphins

The Dolphins not only confirmed that Tagovailoa would be benched, but also revealed he will sit third on the depth chart behind Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson—a clear signal of the franchise’s future direction.

By moving Tagovailoa to the third-string role, Miami is effectively indicating that his time with the organization is nearing its end. He is unlikely to see the field again this season and is widely expected to be traded during the upcoming offseason.

Ewers enjoyed a solid collegiate career at Texas, and the final three games of the season will serve as a crucial audition. If the rookie can deliver strong performances, the Dolphins may consider sticking with him as their starter—but he will need to impress to secure that role long-term.

At this stage, the most likely scenario is that Miami trades Tagovailoa and targets a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That looming possibility could push Ewers to elevate his play and convince the organization that the offense is in capable hands.

The Dolphins may need to trade up

With three games remaining in the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins currently hold the 11th overall pick in the 2026 draft. Unfortunately, that position may not be high enough to land a top-tier quarterback prospect.

Several teams ahead of Miami are expected to be in the quarterback market, making competition fierce. While the Dolphins could move up a few spots depending on late-season results, trading up may be their only realistic option to secure the signal-caller they believe can lead the franchise forward.

