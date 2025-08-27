NaLyssa Smith’s contract and salary: How much does the Las Vegas Aces forward earn?

From dominating college courts to rising as a key forward, NaLyssa Smith’s journey has been marked by skill, determination, and moments that turn heads. Her path reflects both talent and the increasing recognition of women’s basketball stars.

Her role with the Las Vegas Aces positions her among the league’s most watched players. Beyond stats and highlights, the questions about her professional value and earnings add another layer to understanding the impact she brings to the team.

As the WNBA grows in popularity and financial influence, players like her represent both athletic prowess and the evolving economics of the sport. Her story intertwines on-court performance with off-court negotiations that shape careers.

What is NaLyssa Smith’ salary with Las Vegas Aces?

NaLyssa Smith earns a base salary of $91,981 for the 2025 WNBA season, according to Spotrac. This figure places her among the mid-tier earners on the team, reflecting her status as a key rotational player.

NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces is greeted by teammates during player introductions before a game. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In comparison to some of her teammates, such as A’ja Wilson, who earn significantly higher salaries, her compensation aligns with her current role and experience level. Her earnings are structured within the salary cap constraints.

Despite being on a rookie-scale contract, her salary reflects the Aces’ investment in her potential. As she continues to develop and contribute to the team’s success, future contract negotiations may see her earnings increase.

NaLyssa Smith’s contract: How long does the deal last?

NaLyssa Smith’s current contract with the Las Vegas Aces is a three-year deal valued at $226,668. This contract includes a team option for the 2025 season, which the Aces exercised, confirming their commitment.

The structure provides them with flexibility, allowing the team to assess her performance over the initial years before making long-term decisions. As a restricted free agent following the 2025 season, her future will depend on her.

The Aces’ decision to acquire her from the Dallas Wings underscores their belief in her potential. This trade indicates a commitment to integrating her into their core group, with the expectation that she will contribute significantly.