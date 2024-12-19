Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are about to begin the most important week of their season. Although they already have a secured spot in the playoffs, the upcoming days could be key in determining whether the path to a possible championship is smoother or more complicated.

Alarms went off after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Steelers. Nick Sirianni’s team controlled the time of possession and left Mike Tomlin without an answer.

However, Pittsburgh still has the chance to bounce back and prove why they could be a dark horse on their way to the Super Bowl. The biggest challenge in achieving this could be injuries.

Who is injured with Steelers right now?

George Pickens will not play against the Baltimore Ravens as he has not recovered from his hamstring injury. It’s a huge blow for the Steelers, as the offense has not been the same without the star wide receiver.

The positive news is that T.J. Watt has recovered from his ankle issue and will lead the defense as they aim to win the divisional title, securing at least one playoff game at home.

What is the Steelers record?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 10-4 record, and with a win in Baltimore, they would become AFC North champions. They’ve already clinched a playoff spot, but, seeding is crucial.

A loss would push them all the way into the wild card zone, significantly complicating their outlook. Additionally, on Christmas Day, they will have to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

