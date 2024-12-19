Have video games played a key role in the 2024 season of the New York Jets? Apparently, they have. The club has reportedly decided not to continue a trade that would have helped Aaron Rodgers due to the player’s rating on Madden.

Since Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in 2023, the Jets have acquired several players to help the quarterback achieve success. Unfortunately, things have gone in the opposite direction, as the club has already been eliminated this season.

Several players have joined the AFC East club to aid Aaron Rodgers. However, there was one player who came close to signing with the Jets, but his Madden ratings were not enough for the team’s owner.

Report: Madden ratings killed a trade for a wide receiver to the Jets

The Jets have not made the best decisions in recent years. Despite their efforts to build a competitive roster with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, they have struggled.

The Super Bowl XLV champion joined the team in 2023, and after tearing his Achilles in his debut season, Rodgers returned in 2024 with high hopes of leading the Jets to success.

Unfortunately, things have not gone as planned. The team has already been eliminated, despite the many signings intended to support Rodgers. Now, it has been revealed that the Jets could have acquired a talented wide receiver, but his Madden ratings played a role in blocking the trade.

According to TheAthletic.com, the Jets came close to trading with the Broncos for Jerry Jeudy earlier this year. However, owner Woody Johnson reportedly thought Jeudy’s Madden ratings were too low and denied the move.

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns

The report suggests that Johnson’s Madden awareness comes from his teenage sons. “When we’re discussing things, you’ll hear Woody cite something that Brick or Jack read online that’s being weighed equally against whatever opinion someone else in the department has,” an unnamed Jets executive told TheAthletic.com.

What is Jerry Jeudy’s rating on Madden 25?

Madden updates the ratings of NFL players week to week. Jerry Jeudy started the season with an 81 rating, but the wideout has since improved to an 84 overall.

Jeudy has responded to the report, claiming he believes it’s fake news. However, this is not the first time Johnson has reportedly made a decision based on Madden ratings.

