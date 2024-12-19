Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports

Since TIME announced Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark as their 2024 Athlete of the Year, the debate over whether she deserved the honor, as well as discussions around race, have led to criticism—particularly about the attention she has received compared to Black players. However, former USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe believes the backlash reflects a larger issue in women’s sports.

“I think another thing that I’m constantly trying to think of and be aware of—and I want other people to be aware of also—anytime there is a positive story in women’s sports, the sort of quote-unquote area is immediately flooded with divisive narratives,” Rapinoe said on the December 18 episode of the A Touch More podcast with her wife, Sue Bird.

“But for all of us to just be aware of that, that anytime there’s anything positive or honestly just any news at all in women’s sports, it’s just immediately flooded with insanity and really divisive narratives,” she explained.

In her interview with TIME, Clark acknowledged that her path to the WNBA was paved by the league’s Black stars who came before her. “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them,” she added.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever won 2024 TIME’s Athlete of the Year (IMAGO)

While her comments didn’t sit well with some in the media and among fans, Rapinoe thinks it was the right approach. “I think the more that you speak directly to it, the clearer it becomes what your stance is, and then you can’t be used in that way,” she said. “It doesn’t really leave your beliefs or your stance as a white player to any sort of interpretation.”

Sue Bird also defends Clark

Bird also made her feelings on the matter very clear. “Her race doesn’t put the ball in the hoop. Nobody’s race puts the ball in the hoop,” she said about the controversy.

“Nobody is taking anything away from Caitlin as a basketball player,” Bird added. “I personally think she deserves to be TIME Athlete of the Year. And she says that… and I agree. And also is acknowledging her White privilege.”

The USWNT and WNBA stars are just the latest prominent figures to defend Clark in the wake of the controversy, especially after Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson suggested that the entire WNBA deserved the honor. Tennis icon Chris Evert and former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder also voiced their support for Clark.

Clark on blocking out the noise

Amid all the media attention and social media discourse, Clark has said she is good at tuning out the noise. “I feel like one of my best skills is just blocking things out,” she said while attending a TIME dinner in New York City.

“The only opinions I really care about are the people I love, my teammates, my coaches, the people inside our locker room, the people I see every single day and I know have my best interest at heart,” she added.