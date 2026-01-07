Where to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City will square off against Brighton in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester City vs Brighton online in the US on Peacock]

Manchester City’s title hopes were dented by a stoppage-time equalizer from Chelsea, leaving the Citizens six points behind leaders Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, and under growing pressure to respond.

Pep Guardiola’s squad now turns its focus to a tricky test against Brighton, a team with 28 points and within striking distance of the European places, knowing the Seagulls’ unpredictability and quality make this a potential stumbling block if City aren’t sharp.

When will the Manchester City vs Brighton match be played?

Manchester City play against Brighton this Wednesday, January 7, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 21. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Brajan Gruda of Brighton – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Brighton in the USA on Peacock Premium.