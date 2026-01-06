Colts owner offers intriguing insight into Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones QB battle

As the Indianapolis Colts have been eliminated from the 2025 NFL season, the club must now address the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones—a tough decision that the team’s owner prefers not to fully weigh in on.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon was recently questioned about Anthony Richardson’s situation with the Colts. While she still believes in the former first-round pick, she made it clear that her opinion should not influence the coaching staff, who will ultimately make the final decision.

“I think I’m going to stay in my lane on that one,” Carlie Irsay-Gordon said, via transcript from the team. “But it’s — I feel horrible for Anthony with the injuries that he’s had to endure, and I know Chris [Ballard] and Shane [Steichen] are going to do the right thing.”

Are the Colts trading Anthony Richardson?

For the 2025 season, the Colts signed Daniel Jones primarily to add depth at quarterback. Surprisingly, Jones won the QB1 competition over Anthony Richardson and went on to have an impressive campaign.

Richardson, as Irsay-Gordon pointed out, has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. That has been a major factor in the Colts’ decision to rely on other quarterbacks and could ultimately determine whether he remains in Indianapolis.

The former fourth overall pick has shown flashes of elite talent since entering the league in 2023. However, his inability to stay healthy has directly impacted his development, as availability is a crucial factor in achieving consistency and allowing coaches to fully develop a player’s skill set.

According to reports, the Colts may be open to listening to offers for Anthony Richardson. Much like Daniel Jones before him, a fresh start elsewhere could give Richardson the opportunity to prove he is still capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

What will happen with Daniel Jones?

At this point, the most likely path for the Colts appears to be sticking with Daniel Jones. He delivered a solid debut season in Indianapolis, though concerns remain about whether his health issues could affect the team’s willingness to commit to him long term.

Jones tore his Achilles during the 2025 season, raising questions about his recovery. Many fans believe that, had he stayed healthy, he could have led the Colts to the playoffs. That optimism is tempered by uncertainty over whether he can return at full strength and replicate his success following such a serious injury.

