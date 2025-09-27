Trending topics:
WNBA

Sophie Cunningham takes direct shot at A’ja Wilson, Aces players after Fever’s first win in WNBA Semifinals

Sophie Cunningham, the injured Indiana Fever star, expressed her displeasure with A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces following Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

By Matías Persuh

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesSophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever.

Despite taking the opening game of the WNBA semifinal series, Stephanie White’s Indiana Fever now find themselves on the ropes after Friday night’s home loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Sophie Cunningham, sidelined due to injury, took aim at A’ja Wilson and her teammates, making it clear that the Fever didn’t get the credit they deserved following Game 1.

The podcast Show Me Something has become a platform where Cunningham regularly shares not only moments from her personal life, but also her thoughts on the team and how they’re navigating this stage of the season.

It was there, just days ago, that one of the team’s biggest voices sounded off on their current opponent—making it clear that, in her view, Indiana didn’t get the credit they deserved after their first win.

“The Aces gave, they had media the next day and they gave us no credit,” the former Missouri standout player said.

Indiana Fever

Natasha Howard #6 of the Indiana Fever drives against Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces.

“Especially like A’ja, she’s like, ‘Oh I just played bad.’ I’m like dude, AB had you in clamps my girl. And then like Game Two, we all kinda knew the league side of things, they definitely play better, don’t get me wrong. Vegas played better. Junk defense, which was hard for us we weren’t hitting our shots whatsoever.”

Sophie Cunningham’s contract: Her salary and remaining time on Indiana Fever

see also

Sophie Cunningham’s contract: Her salary and remaining time on Indiana Fever

On the ropes

The Indiana Fever are now one loss away from elimination after falling to the Las Vegas Aces 84-72 in a pivotal Game 3 on Friday night, giving Coach Becky Hammon’s squad a commanding 2-1 lead in the WNBA Semifinals.

Despite a spirited effort from Kelsey Mitchell in front of a passionate home crowd, the injury-plagued Fever ran out of steam, suffering a debilitating near nine-minute scoring drought in the second half. Led by Jackie Young’s 25 points, the Aces clamped down defensively late, seizing control to take a decisive series advantage.

The Fever must now regroup for an absolute must-win Game 4 on Sunday in Indianapolis to keep their WNBA title hopes alive.

