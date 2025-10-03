Caitlin Clark sparks Fever fans’ hopes with subtle comment on Sophie Cunningham’s post

Perhaps the outcome of this WNBA season would have looked very different for the Indiana Fever had both Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham been fully healthy. Of course, it’s all speculation — but one thing is clear: both players share the same goal heading into next season — redemption.

Cunningham unfortunately suffered a severe knee injury that required surgery, followed by a lengthy rehab process — ultimately forcing her to miss the final stretch of the season, including the playoffs.

True to her style and always active on social media, the former Missouri standout shared an emotional message on her official Instagram account — offering a brief reflection on what this year with the Fever has meant to her.

“15 new friends, a couple fines (&fights), a new tooth, a new knee, and a happy heart …. year 7 is one for the books,” she said via @sophie_cham.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever and teammate Caitlin Clark.

Clark, ever the loyal teammate, replied with a message that fired up Fever fans — and sent a warning to the rest of the league. “Time to run it back,” she said.

Time for redemption

After watching their season end prematurely from the bench, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are reportedly laser-focused on a powerful revenge tour with the Fever next year.

Clark, who missed the majority of her sophomore campaign with groin and ankle issues, is determined to finally deliver on the massive expectations that followed her to the WNBA.

Joining her is the fiery Cunningham, whose hard-nosed season was abruptly cut short by a torn MCL. These two key guards—one a generational superstar, the other the team’s emotional spark plug—have carried the frustration of their season-ending injuries throughout the long offseason.

both lead a Fever squad that isn’t just looking to make the playoffs once again, but to aggressively “run it back” and prove the team’s ceiling is far higher than the injury-plagued campaign allowed them to show.