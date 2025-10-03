Lexie Hull makes something clear to Fever ahead of free agency

The final stretch of the WNBA season was nothing short of spectacular for the Indiana Fever — all the more impressive considering it came without Caitlin Clark or Sophie Cunningham on the floor. One of the key players who stepped up during this remarkable run was Lexie Hull, whose future with the team remains uncertain moving forward.

With free agency just around the corner, Hull is one of several players who will either look to renegotiate a deal with their current team or potentially find a new home elsewhere, as other franchises may look to acquire the talented guard.

In recent comments shared by reporter Chloe Peterson via her official X account (formerly Twitter), the former Stanford standout expressed that she’s currently very happy in Indiana — though her future with the team remains undecided.

“I’ve built a life here, and I love this franchise. I love the people, I love the fans, so we’ll see what comes,” Hull said.

Which other players will hit free agency this offseason?

The Indiana Fever are bracing for a massive offseason as they face the looming free agency of nearly their entire veteran roster. Headlining the list of free agents is star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who enters unrestricted free agency alongside key frontcourt player Natasha Howard and sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham.

With a total of seven players hitting the open market as unrestricted free agents—including Damiris Dantas, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner, and Odyssey Sims—General Manager Amber Cox will have her hands full maintaining continuity around the young core.

Crucially, guard Lexie Hull is a Restricted Free Agent, giving the Fever the right to match any outside offer, but her future is far from guaranteed. The team also holds the rights to Chloe Bibby and will monitor the status of Kristy Wallace. The decisions made this winter will be pivotal in determining if the Fever can build on their recent success and contend for a title next season.

A new era in the WNBA

The upcoming WNBA offseason is set to be one of the most transformative in league history. Negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) are underway between the league and the players, potentially leading to major changes in player compensation and roster rules.

This pivotal moment is compounded by the expansion draft for the two new teams in Toronto and Portland, Oregon, and an unprecedented number of free agents, which includes nearly every veteran star, creating the potential for a complete reshaping of team rosters and the league’s power dynamic.