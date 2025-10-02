Fever GM shares plan with Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham regarding Kelsey Mitchell

Kelsey Mitchell will enter the WNBA Free Agency market but that doesn’t mean the Indiana Fever will stay arms crossed into the matter. While they have Sophie Cunnigham and Caitlin Clark on their roster, the GM of the team has made clear the intentions regarding the departing guard.

The intension is to bring her back. Amber Cox, the Fever’s GM, said “I’m going to sound like a broken record: The No. 1 priority will be Kelsey Mitchell and making sure she remains in a Fever uniform.”

Mitchell was the leader of this team, including the points per game department. Sophie Cunningham, and especially Caitlin Clark, missed many games due to injury, and Mitchell stepped up to guide the team all the way to the WNBA semifinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mitchell admitted her love for Indiana

While Mitchell said she will take her time to evaluate what’s best for her, she left the door open to a return, stating Indiana is her second family. Hence, you’d assume that if the offer is good enough, Mitchell won’t have any trouble of re-signing with the team that drafted her eight years ago.

Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell

Advertisement

Mitchell is a prolific scorer and has the ability to create her own shots. However, she also excels when sharing the court with Clark. Once Clark gets double teamed, Mitchell gets open looks and she delivers.

Advertisement

see also Sophie Cunningham sends clear message to Fever but makes concerning free agency admission

Indiana Fever is coming for a revenge season

While getting all the way to the semis is not bad, especially given how injured the roster was during last season, it’s not what the team wants. By drafting Caitlin Clark, they immediately go from a pretender to a contender. With many of the roster recovered, the mission is clear: retain Mitchell and go for the chip.

Advertisement

Clark and Mitchell are arguably the best backcourt in the WNBA, at least on the offensive side of the ball. Cunningham will come back and she will provide a rim protector on the frontcourt so the guards can ball more freely. The ring is not easy to get, but if healthy, they are a clear contender.