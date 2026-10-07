What happens if NY Liberty win, tie or lose vs Dream today in Game 2 of 2026 WNBA semifinals?

Game 2 puts the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream in a pivotal spot as their 2026 WNBA semifinals series heads back to Atlanta. What could come next?

The New York Liberty head into Game 2 with their backs against the wall after the Atlanta Dream took a 92-82 lead in the 2026 WNBA semifinals opener. So, what happens if Sabrina Ionescu‘s team win, tie or lose against the Dream today?

Jordin Canada erupted for 25 points as Atlanta rallied from a three-point halftime deficit, while New York was undone by 21 turnovers. The stakes are even higher with Game 2 returning to State Farm Arena.

The Dream are trying to build on their first semifinal victory since 2018, while the Liberty are looking to steal one on the road before the series shifts to New York. The best-of-five matchup will continue at Barclays Center for Game 3 on Friday.

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What happens if the Liberty win Game 2?

If the Liberty win Game 2, they will tie the semifinal series 1-1 and head back to New York with the matchup level. That would be a major response after Atlanta took Game 1, 92-82, and would prevent the Dream from taking a commanding 2-0 advantage.

Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty and DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Atlanta Dream (Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, giving New York home court for the next two games. If they also win Game 3, they would take their first series lead. Game 4 would be played in New York on Sunday, October 11, if necessary, while a decisive Game 5 would return to Atlanta on October 14.

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For them, the turnaround would also be significant because Atlanta has won eight straight games dating back to the regular season. The Dream controlled Game 1 by forcing 21 turnovers and turning those mistakes into 32 points, while Jordin Canada scored 25 points and DeWanna Bonner added 23.

What happens if the Dream win Game 2?

If the Dream win Game 2, Atlanta will take a 2-0 lead and move one victory away from reaching the WNBA Finals. They would then need just one more win in the final three potential games to eliminate New York.

That would put enormous pressure on the Liberty heading into Game 3. New York would have to win three consecutive games to advance, while Atlanta would have three opportunities to collect the one victory it needs.

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The situation is particularly daunting from a historical perspective. No team in league history has come back to win a best-of-five series after falling behind 2-0. Only one team, the 2018 Phoenix Mercury, had previously forced a Game 5 after losing the opening two games of a best-of-five series.

Atlanta would also have home-court advantage for the potential deciding Game 5. The Dream entered the semifinals as the No. 4 seed, while New York is the No. 8 seed after becoming the first No. 8 seed in WNBA history to eliminate a No. 1 seed in the opening round.

What happens if Liberty vs. Dream is tied at the end of regulation?

If Liberty vs. Dream is tied after regulation, the game will go to overtime and continue until there is a winner. A WNBA game cannot officially end in a tie, so the result of overtime will determine whether the series becomes 1-1 or Atlanta moves ahead 2-0.

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That distinction is important for the semifinal scenario. If New York wins in overtime, the Liberty will have erased Atlanta’s Game 1 advantage and tied the series. If Atlanta wins the extra period, the Dream will take a 2-0 lead and put themselves one victory from the Finals.

The best-of-five semifinal format means the first team to win three games advances. The WNBA’s official 2026 playoff format uses a 2-2-1 structure for the semifinals, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and a potential Game 5.