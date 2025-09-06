Breanna Stewart reveals the X-factor behind the Liberty’s strong WNBA season

With just a handful of games remaining in the WNBA regular season, the New York Liberty already have their sights set on what lies ahead in the postseason. Breanna Stewart, the team’s undisputed leader, knows there’s one key trait that has defined their successful campaign so far.

The recent win over the Seattle Storm allowed Sandy Brondello’s squad to solidify their status as one of the top title contenders — even with two games still left to play.

Speaking to the media after the game, Stewart acknowledged that it hasn’t been easy to get to this point. However, she revealed that one key factor has helped make it possible: resilience.

“The resiliency of this team is probably the most important part of the entire season, just the fact that it’s been up and down, players in and out, roster changes, all the things you could imagine have happened to this team, but we don’t want our runs to be easy,” she said.

Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty reacts with teammates.

“We just want it to be really, really worth it,” she continued, “so I think we’re embracing the hard and showing up every day, ready for whatever challenge we’re gonna have and whoever we’re gonna have with us.”

Eyes on the title

As the regular season winds down, the New York Liberty find themselves in a familiar position: ready to defend their title. Led by superstar Breanna Stewart, the reigning champion, the Liberty are once again poised for a deep postseason run.

With a roster packed with All-Star talent and a championship-winning core, New York has one goal in mind: repeating as WNBA champions. After an up-and-down season, the Liberty’s path to a repeat will require them to find their championship-level form at the right time, with Stewart spearheading the charge to deliver a second consecutive title to the City that Never Sleeps.

What’s next for the Liberty?

With the main goal of entering the playoffs with the momentum needed to challenge any opponent, the Liberty have just two games left to play:

