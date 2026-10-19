What happens if the Dream win, tie or lose vs. the Valkyries in Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA Finals?

The Atlanta Dream face a pivotal Game 2 against the Golden State Valkyries in the 2026 WNBA Finals, with the series shifting toward Atlanta soon. Every possession could shape the championship race.

Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA Finals puts the Atlanta Dream in a critical position after their narrow Game 1 defeat. The Golden State Valkyries lead the best-of-seven series 1-0, following their 68-64 victory at Chase Center.

The Dream now return to the same building with little room for error. A win would level the series at 1-1 before the Finals shift to Atlanta, while another loss would leave the No. 4 seed facing a daunting 0-2 deficit.

Karl Smesko‘s team had the lead for much of Game 1 but struggled badly down the stretch,. Meanwhile, the Valkyries have a chance to seize even greater control of the Finals on their home court. Golden State is undefeated this postseason.

Advertisement

What happens if the Dream win Game 2?

If the Atlanta Dream defeat the Golden State Valkyries in Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, the series will be tied 1-1, giving Atlanta a chance to return home with momentum before the next two games at State Farm Arena.

Gabby Williams #1 of the Valkyries is defended by Allisha Gray #15 of the Dream (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

They lost the opener 68-64 at Chase Center on October 17, so a victory on Monday, October 19, would prevent Golden State from taking a commanding lead in the best-of-seven series.

Advertisement

Atlanta has reason to believe it can bounce back. The Dream were competitive for most of Game 1 and had opportunities to take control late, but their offense struggled in the closing minutes.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 19 points in her return from a hand injury, while Angel Reese recorded 14 points and Rhyne Howard added 12. However, the Dream managed just one field goal over the final 7:16, leaving them with little margin for error against Golden State’s defense.

Can the Dream tie the Valkyries in Game 2?

The Atlanta Dream cannot finish Game 2 against the Golden State Valkyries in a tie because WNBA games use overtime to determine a winner. If the score is level at the end of regulation, the teams play a five-minute overtime period, with additional periods required until one team finishes ahead.

Advertisement

What happens if the Dream lose Game 2?

If the Atlanta Dream lose Game 2, they will fall behind the Golden State Valkyries 0-2 in the 2026 WNBA Finals, leaving them needing four wins in the remaining five possible games to capture the championship.

Golden State would be halfway to the four victories required to win the best-of-seven series, putting Atlanta under significant pressure heading into Game 3. A second consecutive defeat would be particularly damaging because both opening games are scheduled at Chase Center.

The Dream would then have to begin their comeback in Atlanta, where Games 3 and 4 will take place at State Farm Arena on October 21 and October 24, respectively. Winning both home games would give Atlanta a chance to level the series, but it would first have to overcome the deficit created in San Francisco.