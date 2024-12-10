WNBA News: Fever star Caitlin Clark gets candid about being at the center of controversies

Caitlin Clark became one of the biggest WNBA stars in the past year, after having a record-breaking rookie season with Indiana Fever. However, her popularity has been also linked by the media with an increase in online abuse and racism from fans. As she has been named Athlete of the Year by TIME, Clark has addressed why she thinks she “is controversial.”

“I tell people I feel like the most controversial person,” Clark told the magazine. “But I am not. It’s just because of all the storylines that surround me. I literally try to live and treat everybody in the same exact respectful, kind way. It just confuses me at times.”

Over the season, controversies arose, ranging from accusations that Clark benefitted from a marketing advantage due to her race to heated debates about fouls against her and her exclusion from the U.S. Olympic team. These incidents fueled racist, misogynistic, and anti-LGBTQ narratives from some fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the fouls, especially an incident with DiJonai Carrignton during the first round of the Playoffs, Clark said, “Never once did that cross my mind, that it was on purpose. I’ve been poked in the eye many times playing basketball. It happens.” But she thinks that the narrative took off because of a double standard.

Advertisement

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Sun’s DiJonai Carrington (Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“If that would have happened in the NBA, do you think people would have showed up the next day and been like, ‘Hey, Tyrese Haliburton, did you poke Steph Curry in the eye on purpose?’” she told Time.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark admits she is ‘privileged’

The Indiana Fever star acknowledged the racial underpinnings of her popularity and the “privilege” that comes with being a white player in a league predominantly built by Black athletes. “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark admitted.

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September, Clark joined her peers in condemning the racism pervasive in online fan culture. “Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments, and threats,” she said in a video shared by James Boyd of The Athletic.

see also New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones weighs in on Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever’s fans issue

Her remarks echoed sentiments shared by other WNBA stars, such as two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, who has been vocal about the racial dynamics within the league. “It doesn’t matter what we all do as Black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug,” Wilson told the Associated Press. “That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is.”

Advertisement

Clark’s reflections highlight her dedication to shaping a more inclusive WNBA. Her standout rookie season demonstrated her talent, but her readiness to address challenging topics underscores her potential as a leader both on and off the court.