WNBA News: Fever coach Stephanie White explains how she plans to help Caitlin Clark improve

Even though the start of the 2025 WNBA season is still five months away, there’s a lot of expectations for the Indiana Fever. After reaching the Playoffs for the first time since 2016, Caitlin Clark and company have their eyes on a bigger prize. New head coach Stephanie White is also up with the challenge.

During the Coaching U podcast, White was asked about steps she will take when it comes to helping Clark navigate her sophomore season with the Fever. “First and foremost, just talking basketball. Just having general basketball conversations about what she’s watching, what she likes, what are some of her thoughts from not just what the Indiana Fever have done, but from the game of basketball in general,” she said.

“My first conversation with her about X’s and O’s the other day, I was just like, ‘How do you want to improve? What are some of the things you want to improve on?’ And then we’ll talk about how we want to do that. I talked to her about how we can use her to help her be more efficient, help her be more effective, to help our team be better in general,” the 2023 WNBA coach of the year explained.

However, White doesn’t have any doubts that Clark will improve her already impressive performance in the league. “She’s a great player, she’s a high IQ player, she’s adjusted really quickly to this league, and now it’s about becoming not just a great player, but becoming a great leader for this team. So that we can win not just a championship, but championships,” she said.

White and Clark’s good rapport

Fever fans are excited to watch the collaboration between Clark and White unfold. However, so far, the head coach and the guard seem to be on the same page when it comes to goals for the season, as they both have expressed a desire to fight for the championship.

During her appearance in The Annika pro-am last month, Clark said that there’s “excitement” in the franchise about the possibility of winning another title, after their 2012 crown. “Our goal last year was to reach the playoffs, and we accomplished that, but now we want to be championship contenders,” Clark told reporters.

“I think we’re putting the pieces together to make that happen—hopefully adding some free agents. You can feel the excitement throughout the organization, the city, and our fans. I can’t wait to get back out there,” she said.