WNBA News: New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu has surgery on her thumb

The New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu underwent surgery last Friday to repair an injury in her right thumb, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, the surgery was “to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament in her right thumb,” and it was a success.

The guard, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday, posted a photo on social media on Sunday with a large cast covering her hand and thumb, while celebrating her birthday. In the caption she wrote: “ps: getting my thumb fixed was quite the bday present.”

Philippo reports that Ionescu, who already started rehabilitation, is expected to return to the court in four weeks. ESPN also states that she sustained the injury during the Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, which the Liberty ultimately won in the decisive Game 5 after defeating the Minnesota Lynx.

Sabrina Ionescu’s post on Instagram (IG: @sabrina_i)

Precisely, Ionescu struggled in Game 5, going 1-for-19 overall and missing nine of 10 shots from the 3-point line and scoring five points. However, she contributed with 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Ionescu’s top season

Sabrina Ionescu continued her dominant run in the 2024 WNBA season, solidifying her status as one of the league’s premier talents. The New York Liberty star averaged an impressive 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game, showcasing her all-around brilliance.

Ionescu’s leadership and scoring prowess were instrumental in leading the Liberty to a championship season, a historic moment for the franchise. Her exceptional performance earned her a spot on the All-WNBA Second Team for the third consecutive year, further cementing her legacy in the league.