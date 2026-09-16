Brazil U20 vs USA U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup game on September 16, 2026

Brazil U20 and USA U20 meet at Arena Katowice for a FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 clash. Brazil went perfect in the group stage, while the USA advanced after a 9-0 win over New Zealand. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Brazil U20 vs USA U20 Tournament FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Date Wednesday, September 17, 2026 Time 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Brazil U20 vs USA U20 in the USA

Brazil U20 vs USA U20 will be available live in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2). The match can also be streamed through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Brazil U20 vs USA U20 for free?

Eligible viewers can watch Brazil U20 vs USA U20 for free through Fubo‘s current 5-day free-trial offer. The official event page for the match currently displays the game on FOX Sports 2 and a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Brazil U20 and USA U20 meet in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, meaning there is no room for a poor result: the winner advances to the quarterfinals, while the loser is eliminated. Brazil reached the knockout stage after a perfect group campaign, beating Tanzania 4-1, Canada 3-0 and England 2-1 to finish first in Group B with nine points.

United States Women’s soccer team pose before an international friendly match (Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The USA took a more complicated route to the knockout phase. Vicky Jepson‘s team opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Italy, then drew 2-2 with Japan before producing a spectacular response against New Zealand.

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The Americans won that final group match 9-0, recording the biggest victory by a U.S. team in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup history and finishing as the highest-ranked of the four best third-place teams.

Brazil, meanwhile, enters the knockout stage with momentum and confidence. Camilla Orlando‘s side scored nine goals across the three group matches and conceded only two, including the late comeback against England that secured first place.

The team features several players who have already faced the United States this year, including Clarinha, Vitorinha, Dudinha and others who participated in the April camp.

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What time is the Brazil U20 vs USA U20 match?

The Brazil U20 vs USA U20 match kicks off on Wednesday, September 16, at 9:00 AM ET. The game will be played at Arena Katowice in Katowice, Poland. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: