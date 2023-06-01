Watch United States U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20 online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship

The 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship will hand three places in the World Cup between the four semifinalists. In the second one United States U-20 will face Costa Rica U-20 at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. Learn about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch United States U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

United States U-20 had a perfect tournament so far with three consecutive wins. Their performances have them with 15 goals scored to just two conceded. They ended at the top of group A after defeating Panama U-20, Jamaica U-20, and Canada U-20.

Costa Rica U-20 were able to seal their place in this round with one game left. They finished with six points following wins over Puerto Rico U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20. In case of a loss, they’ll still have the third-place match to achieve their goal.

When will United States U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20 be played?

United States U-20 will encounter with Costa Rica U-20 in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship this Friday, June 2. The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez, located in the Dominican Republic.

United States U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 9:00 PM

How to watch United States U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20 in the US

The game between United States U-20 and Costa Rica U-20 in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ViX is the other option.