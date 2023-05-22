United States U-20 and Fiji U-20 will face each other this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch United States U-20 vs Fiji U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
In this game, two teams that had totally different debuts in Matchday 1 face each other. In the case of Fiji U-20, they lost to Slovakia U-20 4-0, a result that leaves them very complicated, especially since now they must face each the other two strongest rivals in the group.
One of them are their rivals for this game, the United States U-20, who started with a 1-0 victory against the other strong team in the group, Ecuador U-20. The Americans seek to be the leaders of group B and for this it will be important to win this game.
United States U-20 vs Fiji U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 24)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
United States U-20 vs Fiji U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN1, RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: The Team Web
Indonesia: Moji, Vidio
International: FIFA+
Mexico: VIX+, TUDN Live, TUDN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com.