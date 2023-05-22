United States U-20 vs Fiji U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

United States U-20 and Fiji U-20 will face each other this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch United States U-20 vs Fiji U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

In this game, two teams that had totally different debuts in Matchday 1 face each other. In the case of Fiji U-20, they lost to Slovakia U-20 4-0, a result that leaves them very complicated, especially since now they must face each the other two strongest rivals in the group.

One of them are their rivals for this game, the United States U-20, who started with a 1-0 victory against the other strong team in the group, Ecuador U-20. The Americans seek to be the leaders of group B and for this it will be important to win this game.

United States U-20 vs Fiji U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 24)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

United States U-20 vs Fiji U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN1, RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Indonesia: Moji, Vidio

International: FIFA+

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN Live, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com.